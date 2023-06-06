Seabourn Cruise Line Alcohol Policy

Here's a quick-and-easy guide to Seabourn Cruise Line's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Seabourn cruises?

The minimum drinking age onboard all of Seabourn's ships is 21, with minimum age restrictions lowered in select sailing destinations.

Can I bring booze onboard a Seabourn cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: It's allowed without limitation and minus any applicable corkage fees, but beer, wine, spirits and Champagne are complimentary onboard Seabourn ships. Plus, passengers are welcomed to explore the line's cellars for new and exciting finds, especially since sommeliers are encouraged to purchase local wines along the way to add to the variety onboard.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It's allowed.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): No alcohol is sold in Seabourn shops.

Are free drinks available onboard Seabourn cruises?

Beer, wine, Champagne and spirits are complimentary on Seabourn. Rare or ultra-premium bottles of wine are available for an extra fee.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

None, but look out for specialty cocktails on fleetwide bar menus that come designed by lauded mixologist Brian Van Flandern (formerly of NYC's Per Se restaurant).

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies