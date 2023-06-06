Schooner Bar on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Ambiance

Royal Caribbean's Schooner Bar is centered around a maritime theme. Throughout, there are touches that make you feel as if you're actually on a schooner: canvas sails and ropes, wooden model boats, plank wood flooring that resembles decks, oil paintings and even recreations of crow's nests. The atmosphere ranges from laid-back to lively depending on the time of the day. In the mornings and late afternoons, it's host to crossword and trivia games, where you can see passengers huddled around tables in groups, discussing answers. In between matches, the bar acts as a cozy spot for reading, quiet chatter or gazing out at the waves.

In the evenings, a different crowd starts gathering. The Schooner Bar is a popular place for drinks before dinner. Once the aperitifs start to flow, the level of conversation rises. Bartenders pour cognacs and pints of beer and engage passengers with amusing stories. The energy is at its height late at night, when piano players lead rowdy sing-alongs and waiters circulate around the room to make sure that every table has another round and every parched passenger has a glass.