Scattering Ashes at Sea: 10 Common Questions Answered

Do I need a special container for the ashes?

While the word "scattering" evokes a particular image, cremated remains buried at sea from a cruise ship will generally be dropped into the sea in a container. The container, or urn, should be biodegradable and sealed with nontoxic glue.

There are a variety of containers that are made specifically for this purpose, including some made from salt, sand or paper. Some are designed to sink and slowly dissolve to disperse the ashes once the container settles on the seafloor. Others are designed to float on the surface before slowly dissolving or sinking. These containers can be purchased online or through your crematorium or funeral home.