Royal Caribbean's Sovereign-class Ships

The oldest ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet -- though not smallest, with more than 2,000 passengers -- Majesty of the Seas is the line's only Sovereign-class ship. It sails short, warm-weather sailings all year long, giving it a bit of a party atmosphere.

Sovereign-Class Ships

Majesty of the Seas

Sovereign-Class Amenities

Majesty of the Seas has two swimming pools and two whirlpools (kids get their own Splashaway Bay water park), as well as a rock climbing wall. The ship has several included dining venues, such as the main dining room, Windjammer Cafe buffet and Sorrento's Pizza; the onboard Johnny Rockets requires a small extra fee. For after-dinner fun, passengers can head to the Schooner Bar (a Royal Caribbean staple) or Latin-themed Boleros for cocktails and dancing.

Best For

Majesty of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean's best values at sea and is perfect for cruisers looking for short, inexpensive getaways to warm weather. Its affordability also makes it a popular choice for younger cruisers and those celebrating events such as bachelorette parties and birthdays. (Read our tips for celebrating a birthday on a cruise.) If you're looking for the line's latest amenities and attractions, and a huge variety of cabin types, Majesty of the Seas is not the ship for you.