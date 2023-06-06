Royal Caribbean Voyager-class Ships

Differences Among Voyager-Class Ships

The five Voyager-class ships in Royal Caribbean's fleet are nearly identical in terms of size and passenger count (Navigator of the Seas is the largest with 3,686 passengers; Adventure and Voyager of the Seas have the least with 3,114 passengers), but there are a few significant differences among them when it comes to onboard attractions.

Four of the five -- Explorer of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas -- boast FlowRider surf simulators, while only two -- Adventure of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas -- have the Perfect Storm duo of water slides. (Mariner is getting both the FlowRider and Perfect Storm during a massive refurbishment in March 2018 after spending five years in China.) Adventure is the only ship with the Splashaway Bay water park for kids.

Mariner of the Seas will also boast the super high-tech SkyPad, a virtual reality, bungee-trampoline experience during which riders strap on a VR headset and then bounce their way over obstacles as they move through another time, place or planet.

Voyager of the Seas is the only ship in the class to have the DreamWorks Experience (Mariner of the Seas is losing the experience as of June 2018), and only Adventure of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas offer onboard scuba certification. Of the five, only Explorer of the Seas offers virtual balcony accommodations.

Dining options also differ across the Voyager class, with Navigator of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas having the widest selection. All five have Chops Grille, and four have Giovanni's Table (Mariner is soon to lose its version). As of spring 2018, Explorer and Mariner will be the only ships to offer Jamie's Italian, while Navigator has Sabor. All but Adventure have Izumi (though Mariner's Izumi will be the only one with a hibachi grill element).

Finally, when it comes to bars and lounges, Adventure, Mariner and Navigator of the Seas have a Boleros; Explorer, Navigator and Voyager of the Seas have an R Bar; and only Navigator of the Seas has the Vintages Wine Bar.

After its March refurbishment, Mariner of the Seas will also be the only ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet to have the Polynesian-themed The Bamboo Room bar and just the second in the fleet to have the Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, which offers coverage of live sporting events, along with ice-cold brews, pub grub and arcade-style games.

Families with small kids should note that only Mariner and Navigator of the Seas offer the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery with babysitting.