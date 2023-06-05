Royal Caribbean SeaPass Cards

What is the Royal Caribbean SeaPass?

Every person who sails with Royal Caribbean will receive a SeaPass card at check-in on embarkation day. The card is tied to your name and cabin number, meaning you can use it to open your stateroom door, as you would in a hotel.

Each SeaPass is also equipped with a magnetic strip, which allows it to be used as an onboard credit or debit card.

Although the SeaPass design has changed over the years -- and still sometimes varies from ship to ship (more on that below) -- the front of each card is personalized with its owner's name, his or her scheduled dining time, the name of the ship and the sailing date.

The cards are also used to keep track of who's onboard and who isn't when the ship is in port. When you disembark for the day, your card will be scanned. It will pop up a photo in the ship's computer system, allowing crew members to quickly make sure you're you. It will be scanned again when you come back onboard, making it easy for crew to see a list of passengers who are still ashore.