Royal Caribbean International Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about Royal Caribbean International's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Royal Caribbean cruises?

The minimum drinking age for all alcoholic beverages on Royal Caribbean ships sailing from North America is 21. On cruises departing from a country where the legal drinking age is younger than 21 (South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand), the drinking age is typically 18.

Can I bring booze onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers can bring onboard a maximum of two bottles of wine or Champagne (750 ml each) per cabin during embarkation only; if spirits or beer are found, they will be confiscated and destroyed. A $15 per bottle corkage fee will be charged for the opening of each bottle outside of the cabin.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It will be retained until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Items purchased in the shops onboard are held until the end of the voyage.

Are free drinks available onboard Royal Caribbean cruises?

Diamond, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club members of RCI's Crown & Anchor loyalty program have access to three nightly drink vouchers for venues across the ship via the Exclusive Nightly Diamond Event, or, alternatively, on ships where there is a dedicated Diamond Lounge (on Freedom- and Oasis-class ships and Radiance of the Seas), they can access complimentary drinks in the lounge at happy hour. Additionally, those booked in a Grand Suite or higher suite category have access to an exclusive Suite Lounge with a nightly complimentary happy hour. Free drinks are often available at art auctions and the Top-Tier Special Event for select past passengers.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Venues vary by ship, but include options such as the Latin-themed nightclub Boleros, serving drinks like mojitos and caipirinhas; the Bionic Bar, helmed by robot mixologists turning out classic and customized cocktails; or the R Bar, featuring well-crafted classic and vintage cocktails. Other popular options include Schooner piano bar, Vintages wine bar and British-styled pub, Wig & Gavel.

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies