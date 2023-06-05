Royal Caribbean Drink Package Deals, Plus Meal Packages and Casino Deals

Are Royal Caribbean’s drink packages deals or not? It’s a longstanding question among cruisers. Try asking yourself these questions: If I were on an all-inclusive trip with beverages included, would I drink beer and wine with lunch and dinner? Would I have an afternoon poolside cocktail? Do I enjoy specialty coffees and fruity cocktails or mocktails on my vacation?

If you answered yes to any of those, then simply treat the drink package as an upgrade to your cruise and consider it a deal because the package price will likely beat the individual drink price.

There’s really no question whether or not Royal Caribbean meal packages are deals. If you plan to try any of the specialty restaurants onboard, packages are the way to go. They can save you as much as 40% over individual restaurant prices.

As for casino deals, the perks are dependent on how much you play. The more you cruise and play over the course of the year, the better the perks become. Deals range from free drinks in the casino to deals on Royal Caribbean cruises (including for family and friends) all the way up to free annual cruises for high rollers.