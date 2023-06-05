Royal Caribbean Cruise Beer Menu

On cruises with Royal Caribbean, beer is free-flowing (for a fee, of course), featuring both imports and domestic brews.

With a pub or sports bar on every ship in its fleet, Royal Caribbean offers a sizeable beer list that varies from ship to ship and might include everything from standard Bud Light, Corona and Heineken to names like Daura Damm and Paulaner Salvator Double Bock.

The beer you'll find onboard your sailing depends largely on your ship and itinerary. Passengers can choose from a selection of Asian beers on vessels that house the Asian eatery Izumi; those on ships with Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will find American craft beers; and additional favorites from across the pond are offered during Europe voyages.

All beer can be purchased a la carte by the glass or bottle, but Royal Caribbean also sells alcohol packages that allow you to pay one daily price for adult beverages.

Pub Menu

Note: This menu is a sample from just one of Royal Caribbean's English pubs. Menus vary from pub to pub and from bar to bar. They are subject to change by season, ship, itinerary and venue.

• Bud Light • Corona • Dos Equis • Estrella Damm • Heineken • Molson • Red Stripe • Grolsch • Kingfisher Premium • Pilsner Urquell • Bass Ale • Boddingtons • Redhook Long Hammer IPA • Sierra Nevada • Stone IPA • Paulaner Weiss • Guinness • Negra Modelo • Newcastle • Paulaner Salvator Double Bock • Blue Moon • Leffe Blonde • Stella Artois • Crispin • Daura Damm • Strongbow • O'Douls (nonalcoholic) • Heineken 0.0 (nonalcoholic)