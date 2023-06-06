Royal Caribbean Cabins: Central Park vs. Boardwalk

Two of the most unique cruise room types you'll find at sea are found only on Royal Caribbean ships -- and on the Oasis Class, to be specific. The Central Park and Boardwalk cabins are technically interior rooms with a view via a picture window or an actual balcony facing inward to the ship rather than out to the ocean.
These cruise rooms are identical to other oceanview and balcony cabins in every way except view but differ in important facets.
Here, we detail the similarities and differences between Central Park and Boardwalk Royal Caribbean cabins, so you can decide which is right for you.
Central Park and Boardwalk cabins offer cruisers the laid-back vacation feeling of having a balcony without the higher costs of an oceanview room. Opting for a Central Park or Boardwalk cabin is a simple way to lower the overall cost of your cruise while still enjoying the feeling of stepping out onto a balcony.
Central Park and Boardwalk-view cabins offer the same features as standard oceanview and balcony cabins. These include twin beds that convert to a queen, a desk, a sitting area (some with a sofa bed), TV and minibar and, of course, either a picture window or a balcony cabin with two chairs and a small table.
For balcony versions of the two cabins, rooms measure approximately 180 square feet, with the balcony coming in at around 50 square feet.
The main difference between Boardwalk and Central Park cabins is the view. Passengers in Boardwalk cabins can look out onto the bustling Boardwalk area below, where kids ride the carousel, cruisers chow down on Johnny Rockets and divers put on spectacular acrobatic shows at night.
Boardwalk cabins get the most traditional balcony views in that, from many of them, you can see the ocean out behind the ship and there's lots of bright sunshine on a clear day. The further aft (at the back) your cabin is, the better your view of the diving shows and the more ocean you'll see.
There's also a lot more noise as the cabins are above one of the most happening areas of the ship. One last thought: people hanging out on the Boardwalk or in the Boardwalk cabins across from you can see you on your balcony and sometimes even into your cabin if the curtains aren't closed.
Cruisers wanting to partake in all the entertainment, shows and nightlife onboard likely won’t have an issue with the late-night and sometimes loud revelry below.
Cruisers in Central Park cabins have a more sedate view and a quieter experience. Through your picture window cabin or from your balcony, you can look down on couples strolling past small gardens or groups heading into or out of one of the many restaurants lining the peaceful area.
Central Park cabins get some sunlight during the day but are not nearly as open to the sky as Boardwalk cabins. They also are much quieter as Central Park is a serene place for people to read a book, smell the roses or quietly socialize. And while folks in Central Park can see you on your balcony or into your cabin, far fewer people are milling around than on the Boardwalk.
Cruisers interested in peace and quiet but still want an affordable cabin with a balcony will enjoy Central Park cabins. Close your curtains when you want more privacy and your cabin transforms into a tiny oasis.
Boardwalk balcony rooms are typically on Decks 8 through 14, with outside cabins on Deck 7, and Central Park balcony rooms are on Decks 10 through 14, with outside cabins on Deck 9.
Choose a Central Park or Boardwalk cabin if you want a room with a view but don't want to pay the full price for a regular oceanview or balcony room.
Select the Central Park option if you want to glance out the window and see trees and grass and want to avoid being in the hustle and bustle of cruisers going about their own noisy fun. Opt for a Boardwalk cabin if you want to be based in a high-energy location with lots of activity and sunlight (and if you love to people-watch).