The Port of Civitavecchia offers an abundance of parking directly linked to the Port’s shuttle service.

Parking Cruise offers up close and personal parking, sitting only 300 meters from Pier “25 Sud.” The parking area is the closest parking option to the Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT). We recommend booking parking in advance as there are only 315 parking spaces, six of which are reserved for the disabled.

Note that the car park is only open when cruise ships are in the port from early morning to late evening.

Bramante Parking is located inside the port and is open from early morning to late evening. We recommend booking in advance because the parking lot has 183 parking spots, with only four spots designated for the disabled. A shuttle bus will take you from the parking lot to your destination.

Parking is also available at the North Parking facility, but it is mainly used by travelers using the ferry services at the Port of Rome. This lot does have parking spaces for larger vehicles such as buses, tractors and other large vehicles. Remember to reserve your spot in advance.