The fully chartered Rock Legends Cruise features a lineup of celebrated rock and folk musicians performing live concerts at sea. This is a floating music fest that cruises for a cause; proceeds benefit the Native American Heritage Association (NAHA), a nonprofit dedicated to helping Native American reservations in South Dakota. A portion of the cabin cost, as well as funds from artist memorabilia and other merch sold onboard, is donated to NAHA.

General Info

The four-night Rock Legends IX, on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas, cruises round trip from Fort Lauderdale to Cozumel from February 18 to 22, 2021.

Fares start at $1,319 per person for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy. Some cabin categories are already sold out.

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup for the upcoming 2021 cruise features Styx, Don McLean, Blue Oyster Cult, Warrant, Lita Ford, Walter Trout and Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush.

Other onboard events include memorabilia auctions that benefit NAHA, meet and greets, photo ops and autograph signings.

Onboard Vibe

Expect to make plenty of friends on this jovial rock music theme cruise that sees lots of repeat passengers. You may become pals with a few artists as well, as photo ops with all the musicians on the lineup are typically on offer.

Who Would Like It

This is a legends cruise that's focused on established rockers, so you won't see too many up-and-coming artists on the lineup. Music-loving boomers and Gen X cruisers will feel at home among a fan base that had plenty of experience headbanging at rock venues in the '80s and '90s.

How to Book

To snag a cabin on the 2021 sailing, visit the Rock Legends Cruise IX website.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.