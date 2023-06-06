Regent's Seven Seas Society Loyalty Program

The multi-level Seven Seas Society is Regent Seven Seas Cruises' loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic after completion of your first Regent Seven Seas cruise of seven nights or longer.
Levels are achieved based on number of nights sailed. Passengers are automatically upgraded to the Silver tier if their first cruise is 21 nights or longer, and solo travelers receive credit for double nights.
Benefits include access to special events, including a private cocktail reception and priority online booking of shore excursions and dining reservations. Members also get special offers on select cruises, including early-booking bonuses with up to $5,000 off per person.
Members receive a $250 future cruise credit for referring new passengers who sail on their first Regent Seven Seas cruise.
Available with seven to 20 cruise nights
Discounts on select cruises
Advance notice of new itineraries and special offers
Access to online personal profile
Access to exclusive onboard cocktail reception
Available with 21 to 74 cruise nights
Receive all Bronze perks
Complimentary garment pressing of two garments per person for each seven-night segment
One hour of complimentary phone time per suite
Priority online reservations for Prime 7, Chartreuse and Pacific Rim restaurants
Priority shore excursion reservations when made online
Commemorative pin
Subscription to Society Pages newsletter
Available with 75 to 199 cruise nights
Receive all Silver perks
Complimentary laundry service for one bag of clothing per suite for each seven-night segment
Four log-ins for complimentary unlimited internet for up to four devices
Complimentary pressing of two additional garments for a total of four garments per person
Two additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of three hours per suite
Priority disembarkation at the end of the cruise (in select ports)
Free newspaper service onboard
Access to exclusive activities both onboard and ashore
Available with 200 to 399 cruise nights
Receive all Gold perks
Complimentary unlimited garment pressing
Complimentary unlimited laundry service
Six additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of nine hours per suite
Free custom air services (one time per cruise)
10 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs
Complimentary leather luggage tags sent with your cruise documents
Available with 400 to 999 cruise nights
Receive all Platinum perks
Complimentary private transfers from your home to the ship and ship to home if you live within a 50-mile radius
Free airport transfers to and from the ship
Complimentary unlimited dry cleaning
25 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs
Early embarkation at 1 p.m.
Available with 1,000 to 1,999 cruise nights
Receive all Titanium perks
5 percent discount on cruise-only fare
Free Regent Choice shore excursion up to $250 (one per cruise segment)
Exclusive invitation to a new ship christening
Available with 2,000-plus cruise nights
Receive all Diamond perks
Additional 5 percent discount on cruise-only fare for a total of 10 percent off
Commemorative Commodore Officer's jacket
Commemorative plaque on all ships in fleet