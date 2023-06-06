Regent Seven Seas Cruises vs. Seabourn Cruise Line

Itineraries

Regent Seven Seas Cruises lives up to its name and sails itineraries across the globe each year. Likewise, Seabourn also offers a rich cruise calendar with voyages that can take you just about anywhere you wish to go. Regent has long offered world cruises while Seabourn offers a world cruise in 2020. Both lines sail Alaska, Asia, the Baltic, Northern Europe, the Caribbean (including Cuba), Greece and the Mediterranean, Mexico, the Panama Canal and Central America and South America.

Choose Regent if you're looking to book a world cruise before 2020.

While Regent had bowed out of the world cruise game for six years, it roared back with a 128-night voyage aboard Seven Seas Navigator in 2017 and has been offering a world cruise voyage every January since then. Seabourn won't offer an official world cruise until 2020.

Or if you want to visit French Polynesia.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, Seven Seas Mariner and Navigator offer a total of 16 itineraries that call on the exotic South Pacific. Ten- and 11-night round-trip voyages from Papeete will visit places including Moorea, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, Raiatea and Huahine in the Society Islands; Fakarava in the Tuamotus; and Nuka Hiva in the Marquesas Islands. No Seabourn ship will visit French Polynesia during this same time frame.

Choose Seabourn if you have your heart set on visiting the White Continent.

When you're dreaming of an expedition to Antarctica, you might not immediately think that an elegant luxury cruise ship like Seabourn Quest can take you there -- but it can. In fact, Antarctica and Patagonia voyages are a specialty of that particular ship, which has a reinforced hull that is certified Ice Class (something you need when sailing the icy waters of Antarctica).

While you'll receive the same excellent service and care from the crew, the same onboard entertainment options and the same spectacular dining venues as you would on any other Quest itinerary, you'll also enjoy Ventures By Seabourn, a program that brings aboard naturalists, scientists and scholars to offer context to your voyage. Ventures By Seabourn staff also lead complimentary Zodiac landings to select Antarctic locations and even offer some sea kayaking adventures. There are digital photography workshops and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife from the ship or shore. The enrichment program in this region is nothing short of extraordinary.

Or if you're interested in an in-depth exploration of Australia and New Zealand.

While you can start or end a Regent cruise in Sydney or Auckland in 2019 and 2020 and then visit ports in Asia, there are only three Regent sailings that both start and end Down Under. Seabourn Encore, on the other hand, spends several months a year exploring Australia and New Zealand in-depth with a variety of itineraries, including 14- and 16-night Auckland round trips, a 14-night round trip out of Sydney, a 16-night Auckland to Sydney (and reverse) route, and even a monthlong Auckland to Sydney voyage. If learning about this part of the world is important to you, Seabourn has you covered.