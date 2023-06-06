Here's everything you need to know about Regent Seven Seas Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Regent Seven Seas cruises?

The drinking age is 21 -- all ships, all alcohol, all destinations.

Can I bring booze onboard a Regent Seven Seas cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: It's allowed without restrictions or applicable corkage fees. However, most alcoholic beverages onboard are already included in the upfront cruise fare.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Passengers are allowed to bring it onboard for consumption as desired.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcohol is not sold in the shops onboard.

Are free drinks available onboard Regent Seven Seas cruises?

Alcoholic beverages, including fine wines, beer and premium spirits, are included in the cruise fare. The line does, however, have a Connoisseur's list of ultra-premium wines and liquors that cost extra.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Hit up the Connoisseur Club cigar lounge for a special menu of cigars and rare cognacs (on Mariner, Explorer and Voyager).

