Video Blog: Baltic Family Cruise on Disney Magic

Cruise Critic
Staff

Join us in the Baltic onboard Disney Magic as Cruise Critic contributor Carrie Calzaretta and her family share adventures ashore and onboard via a day-by-day video blog! The Northern European Capitals Cruise began in Dover and visited Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Warnemunde, Germany; St. Petersburg, Russia; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden. Our last entry, a recap, has launched -- but you can catch up on all of the videos below!

Video Blog: Recap. As the Calzaretta family's Disney Magic cruise winds down, we take a look back at how Disney Cruise Line made Baltic port experiences work for both parents and kids -- and why it's so important to factor in downtime back onboard.

Day 10: Stockholm

Day 9: Helsinki

Days 7 & 8: St. Petersburg

Day 6: At Sea

Day 5: Warnemunde

Day 4: Copenhagen

Day 3: Oslo

Day 2: At Sea!

Day 1: Embarkation

Updated October 10, 2019
