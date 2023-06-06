Editor's note: Content was up to date at time of publication.

If escaping from the rigors of your everyday routine is a primary motivator for high-tailing it out of town and onto the decks of a cruise ship, what happens when you throw holidays into that equation?

We asked how you felt about cruising over the holidays in a poll for this Members Speak Out feature. Hundreds of you responded, sharing moving tales from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah and Christmas. We learned that a lot of you share in the conundrum that the holiday season, by dint of a vacation getaway for everyone from workers to school kids, is a great time to travel ... for the most part. But there was also a melancholy strain running through your comments; many of you noted that it is hard being away, not just from family gatherings during the season but also from your own special traditions.

Right off the bat, we learned this:

We Loved the Heart-Warming Stuff!

Most intriguing, heart-warming and occasionally appalling were your generous retellings of anecdotes relating to favorite memories.

Thanksgiving

"We did Thanksgiving on Norwegian in Hawaii a couple years ago. It was great! They had turkey and dressing if you wanted it, but we went for the specialty Italian restaurant for Thanksgiving dinner, which was fantastic! Hawaiian pumpkin pie is, um, interesting. It was just nice in general to get out of that old 'everybody congregate at Mom's house for turkey' rut. We took turns at our table telling the others what we were thankful for. It started out funny and ended up very touching." -- MopedMama

Hanukkah

"During my Caribbean Princess cruise ... we lit a menorah every night at dinner in the dining room." --Teach

Christmas

"Well, I'm 14, and this may be something no one would appreciate, but I thought it was cool. I met some non-Christian people onboard Carnival Liberty, and they had fun celebrating Christmas with us. And I was walking out of the dining room and one of the girls dressed up as a Santa's helper scared the crap out of my dad." --Hot Hockett

New Year's

"We have done two New Year's cruises, one of which was on the Millennium. After that, other holiday cruises would be hard to top. The fireworks, off Labadee, at midnight [is my favorite memory]. Every time I hear 'Once in a Lifetime,' I can see the fireworks, see our friends and other passengers, see the other ships, feel and smell the warm tropical sea air." --KreinKrunker

