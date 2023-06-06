Editor's Note: Prior to its debut in New York on May 5, 2007 -- just a few weeks after our visit to the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport -- the foundling Celebrity Journey became part of the industry's newest cruise line: Azamara Cruises. The ship is now known as Azamara Journey.

From the beginning, the library on the R-series of ships was among the most gorgeous at sea -- and Celebrity doesn't plan to muck that up with a whole lot of new touches. The comfy chairs and couches will stay. So too will the faux fireplace.

The gorgeous hand painted garden mural above the library's fireplace seating area will be left, too. But there is one change: Michael's Club, Celebrity's romantic piano bar, will be housed here during pre- and post-dinner times. The only major addition to the library will be the piano; drinks will be served from bars at the adjoining restaurants. And no cigar smoking will be allowed.

While you can't see a whole lot here in the Casino (it's basically serving as storage for the reupholstered stateroom loveseats until they can be delivered to cabins), gaming machines and tables have arrived and are waiting in containers on a nearby cargo ship. If you're familiar with the R-series ships used by other lines, you'll notice this big change: The bar and the elegant living room-like seating area with piano that occupied half the room, will no longer exist to allow for casino expansion.

Celebrity's trademark martini bar will be located in the bar space that's adjacent to the main restaurant. (Again, more stateroom couches ... these have all been re-upholstered and um, will be moved shortly!)

The compact spa, fitness center and beauty salon will not only receive a cosmetic makeover but also receive new equipment as well. In the spa, all massage rooms will get new beds. The gym will be outfitted with state of the art Life Fitness equipment, and in the salon there will be new pedicure thrones and hair dryers -- and a barber shop for men.

Just now, workers are measuring the Cabaret Theater -- the ship's main entertainment venue -- for new flooring; its chairs and banquettes ...

... have been reupholstered to reflect a new color scheme. Otherwise, it's a fairly straightforward theater/dance arena -- with a bar in the back.