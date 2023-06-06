93 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor, ME
(207) 288-5103
www.barharbormaine.com
1595 Barrington St.
Halifax, NS B3J 3A5
(902) 490-5946
www.halifaxinfo.com
Infotouriste Centre
1001 Square-Dorchester Street
Montréal (Québec) Canada H3C 2W3
(877) BONJOUR (266-5687)
www.tourisme-montreal.org
23 America's Cup Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(800) 976-5122
www.gonewport.com
245 Commercial St.
Portland, ME
(207) 772-5800
www.visitportland.com
178 Water St.
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
(888) PEI-PLAY
www.peionline.com
399, Saint-Joseph Est
Québec, QC G1K 8E2
(418) 641-6654
www.quebecregion.com
One Market Square, Level I
Saint John, NB E2L 4Z6
(866) GO FUNDY (463-8639)
www.tourismsaintjohn.com
335 George St.
Sydney, NS B1P 6G9
(902) 539-9876
www.cbisland.com