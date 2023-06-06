  • Write a Review
Redirected: "Leaf Peeping" Tourism Information

Cruise Critic
Staff

Bar Harbor

Halifax

Montreal

Newport

Portland

Prince Edward Island

Quebec City

Saint John

Sydney

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce

93 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor, ME
(207) 288-5103
www.barharbormaine.com

Halifax Regional Municipality

1595 Barrington St.
Halifax, NS B3J 3A5
(902) 490-5946
www.halifaxinfo.com

Tourisme Montreal

Infotouriste Centre
1001 Square-Dorchester Street
Montréal (Québec) Canada H3C 2W3
(877) BONJOUR (266-5687)
www.tourisme-montreal.org

Newport County Convention & Visitor's Bureau

23 America's Cup Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
(800) 976-5122
www.gonewport.com

Convention & Visitor's Bureau of Greater Portland

245 Commercial St.
Portland, ME
(207) 772-5800
www.visitportland.com

Prince Edward Island Visitor's Center

178 Water St.
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
(888) PEI-PLAY
www.peionline.com

Québec City and Area Tourism and Convention Bureau

399, Saint-Joseph Est
Québec, QC G1K 8E2
(418) 641-6654
www.quebecregion.com

Tourism Saint John

One Market Square, Level I
Saint John, NB E2L 4Z6
(866) GO FUNDY (463-8639)
www.tourismsaintjohn.com

Sydney Chamber of Commerce

335 George St.
Sydney, NS B1P 6G9
(902) 539-9876
www.cbisland.com

Updated October 10, 2019
