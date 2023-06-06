11 Europe Cruise Tips

Mediterranean, Baltic and Northern Europe cruises have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Despite the much further distance, Europe remains the third most popular cruise destination for Australians (after the South Pacific and cruising within Australia). When you have to travel so far to get to Europe, it's important to get things right. Here are our best tips for cruising Europe.

Tip 1: Travel off-peak.

Who wants to battle crowded cobblestone streets and wait in long queues to see the famous sights in the hot, high season of July and August? The best time to take a Mediterranean cruise is from mid-September to the end of the season in late October. The kids are back at school, prices are lower and the weather is still great, with temperatures in parts of Greece still reaching 30 degrees. Be mindful that services, such as ferries to the islands, may not be as regular as in high season, and not all attractions may be open.

Tip 2: Take it easy pre-cruise.

Cruises are supposed to be relaxing, right? Well, not if you throw yourself into exploring each and every port. A typical 10-day Mediterranean itinerary will have eight ports and two sea days; a seven-day cruise around the Norwegian fjords is packed with five ports. The trick is to rest up before you board the ship. We Aussies travel at least 24 hours to get to Europe, so it's advisable to arrive in the departure city a few days before the cruise leaves and relax. Also, take the time to get acquainted with your ship during those sea days.

Tip 3: Research your touring options.

Everyone knows that shore excursions can be expensive, often twice the price of the same trip, if it is purchased independently. Mix up your days in port with several different touring options: go solo and walk around places such as in Rhodes, Genoa or Venice, take the hop-on-hop-off bus in big places such as Barcelona and Athens, and buy local tours right at the port. You'll also save money if you do your (internet) homework in advance, to get the most out of each port and to find out if they have good train/bus/metro services. If you do want to want to buy a shore excursion, choose the most interesting tour that will take you to hard-to-get-to places.

Tip 4: Analyse the drinks packages.

Should you buy a drinks package or not? The answer depends on how much you drink. Be mindful that drinks packages (which usually mean unlimited soft drinks or speciality coffees or certain alcoholic beverages) often have to be bought for each and every day of the cruise. Packages hover around the US$55 a day mark (about AU$77). If your cruise has many ports, chances are you won't need to drink that much as you'll be onshore a good deal of the time. It may be cheaper to pay as you go.

Tip 5: Pack smart.

Packing is a problem when travelling from Australia to the Northern Hemisphere, especially at the beginning (April and May) and end (September and October) of the cruise season. The good news is you don't have to take too much. An average 10-night cruise will have no more than two formal nights. Unless you're a fashionista, wear the same formal outfits both times -- nobody will notice! Daytime deck and indoor wear is casual, while smart casual nights call for what we Aussies would wear out to dinner or a party in summer. A few scarves and fancy necklaces can jazz up outfits. Pack light and add a few cosy lightweight cardigans and pashminas for changes in the weather and cool nights.

Tip 6: Hold out for a price drop.

If you're the organised type that needs to book the alternative (speciality) restaurants early, go ahead. However, if you're after a bargain, wait a few days to see if the restaurant prices drop by 10 or 20 per cent. Spa treatments and other extras often come down in price, too. Spa treatments tend to be cheaper on port days, so it's wise to book those morning slots as soon as possible.

Tip 7: Book a balcony.

The Mediterranean and Northern European have stunning scenery. Santorini is to die for, the Norwegian fjords are fabulous, and the many islands of the Baltic Sea are majestic. You don't want to miss these sights. Buy a balcony cabin, or cross your fingers and hope that there's a last-minute deal or free upgrade, which may happen on cruises late in the season.

Tip 8: Reserve your dinner table.

It might sound old-fashioned but it's advisable to reserve a table at the first or second seating in the main restaurant, rather than choose the ship's version of 'anytime dining'. On big ships you often have to wait a while for a table (sometimes half an hour or more) if you just wing it. It's not compulsory to turn up to your reserved table every night -- you can decide to dine in the buffet or a speciality restaurant instead -- but it will always be there for you if you want it.

Tip 9: Check itineraries for tender ports.

When choosing between the hundreds of Europe sailings, opt for an itinerary with the least amount of tender ports (that is, ports where it's necessary to anchor in the bay and take a smaller boat into shore). Waiting for and taking the ship's tenders can waste time out of your day, and some passengers may find it difficult getting in and out of the boat, even with assistance from the crew. One tender port per itinerary is OK but several can become tiresome. Also good to know: shore excursion passengers and suite passengers get priority over others in the queue.

Tip 10: Shop for souvenirs on the ship.

Don't worry if you missed that typical city souvenir. Be assured that cruise lines will have those items for sale in their shops as the ship sails out of the port. Surprisingly, the price for that box of Turkish Delights or handmade soap may actually be cheaper onboard than on land.

Tip 11: Use the free Wi-Fi.

Ships' internet is expensive and usually quite slow. Save your emails and Facebook updates until you get ashore. Most cafes and port terminals in Europe have free Wi-Fi these days. If in doubt, ask a crewmember where to find it.

--By Caroline Gladstone, Cruise Critic contributor