Carnival Breeze, a 15-deck mega-ship bursting with family, food and entertainment options, is a budget-friendly favorite among cruisers of all ages. Launched in June 2012, the 3,690-passenger vessel is the first full execution of Carnival's "Fun Ship 2.0" initiative, a program focused on high-energy, low-commitment offerings, including a 320-foot winding water slide, quick and quirky comedy routines, and dozens of interactive games and shows.

What makes Carnival Breeze a favorite among cruisers? Here are five Cruise Critic member trip reports that highlight the ship's best features.

Trip Report #1: Breeze has the "best" entertainment at sea.

"The shows on the Breeze were among the best we've ever seen on a ship," said Cruise Critic member MN1011, who sailed the Eastern Caribbean with his wife. "They used an incredible blend of live action, animation and special effects and they were Vegas quality." He said some favorites were "Motor City," which featured Motown music and a "perfect" Michael Jackson imitation, and "Divas," which incorporated "edgy choreography" and "awesome singing."

Trip Report #2: The food is excellent.

Cruise Critic member s.schultz said a highlight of her family's Western Caribbean cruise onboard Breeze was the food. Some favorites included the fries at Guy's Burger Joint and the chicken tacos, burritos and salsa bar at Blue Iguana Cantina. However, the family's favorite dining option was Cucina del Capitano.

"For dinner it is $15 dollars per person and SO WORTH IT," she said. She tried the fried calamari and chicken parmesan the first night, and eggplant parmesan and spaghetti carbonara the second. "The carbonara was the best thing any of us ate. I HIGHLY recommend eating here."

Trip Report #3: Chair-hogging isn't tolerated.

One morning while GNunn was drinking coffee on Deck 11, she noticed a Breeze employee putting sticky notes on loungers that chair hogs had "reserved" with towels and water bottles.

"A bit later, as no one had come to 'lounge,' the towels were removed and water bottles were taken up," she said. "I wanted to stand up and applaud! Finally that problem has been addressed."

Trip Report #4: The employees are hard-working, and it shows.

Cruise Critic member pdanko, who sailed onboard Breeze with his family of four, was impressed with Breeze's staff, which he described as "extraordinary."

"They were quick, polite, social with the adults, and got the kids up and dancing to join the wait staff dance," he said. The staff was also attentive when it came to the family's questions and concerns. "Whether we were just on the Lido Deck or going up to the service desk, every single Breeze employee took the time to answer our question and make sure our needs were met. These people work very, very hard!"

Trip Report #5: Breeze has fun for every generation.

Member worldcruiser1212 said Carnival Breeze was perfect for her multigenerational family vacation to the Western Caribbean. She cruised with her niece and her niece's three children, aged 3, 14 and 16.

"I chose the Breeze which seemed to offer just about everything I was looking for in a fun cruise for the whole family," she said. She chose well; her 16-year-old nephew loved the teen club and sports deck, her niece and the toddler enjoyed the Dr. Seuss breakfast, and she herself enjoyed the entertainment, particularly the "Motor City" show.

All in all, it ended up being the "most fun ever on a cruise" for wordcruiser1212 and her family.

