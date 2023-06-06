What do you all think about onboard smoking policies getting more restrictive?

The question was posed after a veritable mob of cruise lines toughened up their stances on smoking, seemingly one right after the other. Celebrity and Royal Caribbean, for example, are phasing in prohibiting smoking in cabins (verandahs are still can-puff zones); violators may be slammed with a $250 cleaning fee! The U.K.'s P&O, too, recently changed its policy, designating only one indoor public area for smokers to light up -- the rest are off limits. (For specific line-by-line policies, check out our At Your Service: Cruise Line Smoking Policies.)

One of the reasons the smoking issue is so inflammatory (pun intended) is because opinions vary so widely -- and are passionately upheld on both ends of the spectrum. In fact, it fires up Cruise Critic members so much that for some, the topic has become too taboo for public discussion. "I will not post on this subject because I have read the posts viciously attacking smokers," one reader wrote in. "I was hesitant to write this e-mail. I ask to remain anonymous." Donna White says, "I appreciate you giving everyone a chance to discuss this obviously sensitive subject."

So what exactly did you all have to say about smoking policies, smoking etiquette and just smoking in general? Are the policies great … or too restrictive? Will they be enforced? And how will the rules impact you or your decision to cruise? Of course, these answers are the most interesting piece of the puzzle -- and opinions were here, there and everywhere.

We've compiled some of the responses below. Still fired up about this issue? Tell us what you think -- drop an e-mail to editor@cruisecritic.com; please put "Smoking" in the subject line.

I Smoke, And...

I Quit, And...

I'm a Non-smoker, And...

Bring on the Restrictions

Give Me My Money Back

Hey Wait, We're Courteous!

There Are Worse Things...