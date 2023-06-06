Busy parents can even drop their little ones at the Stay and Play Keiki Camps, which run seasonally -- including during the Christmas holidays -- for $40 a day or by the hour. Here even tiny kids can visit a multicultural Keiki Village with its neighborhood of kid-sized homes. The museum admission is $4.50 for adults; $3.50 for kids.

More info: http://www.kcdm.org

Kauai Mokihana Festival: Join local residents for a weeklong celebration of every aspect of Kauai culture -- from folk crafts to music and dance -- which runs every year in the fall. Far from the canned dance programs on offer at some island hotels, this festivity is the real thing, right down to the Hawaiian language. Can't wait until September? Check out the annual Hapa Haole Hula competition at the Radisson Kauai Beach Resort, which celebrates May with authentic dance performances. Admission is $10 for adults; $3 for kids aged 6 to 12.

More info: http://kauai.net/mokihana

Lanai

Garden of the Gods in Kanepuu: Billed as Hawaii's most secluded island, Lanai has long been known for its vast pineapple fields and, more recently, its exclusive resorts. You don't have to look far to see beyond these recent developments, however, particularly at the Garden of the Gods in Kanepuu. Look -- but don't touch -- at the surreal landscape of rocks and boulders and hike the nature trail through the Kanepuu Preserve with its varieties of local flora.

More info: http://lanai.gohawaii.com

Molokai

Molokai Horse and Wagon Ride: In ancient times, Molokai was known as a haven of powerful sorcery and human sacrifice. The center of worship during these fierce times was Iliiliopae Heiau, one of the largest -- and possibly the oldest -- temple in the islands and whose stone platform is still in existence. Although you can hike in to the temple site on your own -- with advance permission of the land owner -- why not combine the trip with a horse and wagon ride that takes you through acres of mangos featuring some 32 varieties of tree? Immerse yourself in the various legends surrounding Iliiliopae Heiau and cap off the day with a Hawaiian meal and hula lessons. $3 for adults.

More info: http://www.hawaiiweb.com/molokai/html/sites/iliiliopae_heiau.html