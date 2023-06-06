The Job of a Crewmember: Hours, Pay (Tips!), Hardest Jobs Onboard

Cruise Critic: We know cruise ship crew work extremely hard, but what are the hours like for a crewmember working in the restaurant, and what did the job entail?

Brian David Bruns: During the training phase, the first month, we were working a minimum of 12 hours a day, plus homework ... seven days a week. So it would average 14 to 15 hours a day, break for lunch, break for shower, but even on our breaks, we were constantly studying. This schedule was done intentionally because the line wants you to know right away how tough it is. They want to weed folks out who won't be able to handle it.

Once you're officially working on the ship, regular shifts are three shifts a day, seven days a week, 80-plus hours a week, with no days off for eight months. There's not a set schedule because every itinerary is different, but on a regular weekly sailing, you're going to work breakfast, lunch and dinner -- with probably a lunch off. On some ships, every other week you'd get two of those lunches off. That, of course, is all you get, ever. When I worked on Carnival Legend, which did eight-day cruises, I would have one lunch off every eight days. That's it. NOT a happy time.

When I was there, they didn't have time clocks (they actually added them right after I left). Technically, my shift could have been summed up as 10 hours a day. Realistically, you have to come in an hour before meals to make sure no one steals your silverware [more on that below], polish everything, fold napkins, etc. Then after meals, everyone had a side-job -- which were supposed to be equal. Collecting salad tongs from every waiter would take maybe 10 minutes. An "equal" side-job, like cleaning the escalators [which connect the galley to the dining room] would take far, far longer, what with the required power washing and mopping. Management would use that as a punishment for people they didn't like -- and those things are off the books, off the "time clock."

CC: Can you talk a little about what a crewmember earns and how tips play into it?

BDB: Tipping is serious stuff. It represents well over 95% of what the crew makes. Carnival gave me something around $60 a month or so when it was all said and done. "Salary" also included the cabin you share, plenty of food and two crew parties a month. There was also an unfulfilled promise of medical care, but I knew several waiters who either got sick or had some sort of chronic condition who were immediately sent home indefinitely without pay. A few women who became pregnant while working onboard were immediately sent home without pay, as well. I don't remember the exact amount, but it was less than $80 for sure.

Tips were everything. Auto-tips were a Godsend, because anyone who thinks he/she tips enough voluntarily is usually wrong. The auto-tips were figured by how many guests are assigned to your dinner section. If you had a small section, say only 18, you were constrained by that number. The biggest sections were 22 or 24, which are a whopper of a section. But there is a lot more money to be had for that extra strain during dinner. Thus, even if the guests don't go to dinner, you get those auto-tips. They are automatically split between you and your assistant waiter for the cruise. Since you work breakfast, lunch, midnight buffet, and room service without any specific pay, those tips are well earned even if the guest opts out of the dining room constantly (by going to the supper club, for example, or eating in port).

I am not aware of Carnival ever taking a slice of this particular pie. And the timeclocks the waiters use nowadays? You don't get paid by the hour, they are just there to prove that they are not slaves.

CC: Besides the long hours, what's the hardest part of the job?

BDB: I really pride myself on being adaptable ... cheery under any circumstances. What was hard for me was that I'm very opinionated. I come from an environment of empowered people, empowered employees. On the ship, any new ideas -- memos to superiors to improve the job, for example -- were met with absolute concrete walls. They shut me down, even when it was my job, as the assistant maitre d, to try to improve things. I sent them countless reports, memos for improving efficiency. All were ignored. Then they would say, "We didn't get enough reports for you!" They didn't give a *&^%^ about any of that stuff. They literally promoted this guy who was always drunk -- I mean missing shifts while in his cabin vomiting. You're suppose to earn a set of stripes -- and it usually takes three years to get an extra half stripe [the next level up in crew hierarchy] -- but they immediately notched him up after a couple weeks. He was great at what he did ... when he made it to work!

CC: Any idea why this guy had such an unfair advantage? Was it a question of jealousy?

BDB: It's difficult for most to comprehend just how disruptive my nationality was. The entire fleet reacted and there was a tremendous pressure upon the management to get rid of me. I know how it sounds like "it's all about me," but it was really overt. Leo, my South African pal, was never a threat to the company in any way, whereas I was challenging the status quo constantly. Americans have a nasty habit of contacting the media before anyone else when they don't like something, if not their lawyers. These are serious threats to an organization that otherwise has complete and total control of their employees and any situation imaginable. Leo kept his mouth shut and followed orders. He was also from the bar department, which was rare, and was subsequently a pet project of the food & beverage manager who also came from there. Coming in to work drunk was something everyone did from time to time, so it was a small price to pay for a snub that should have sent me packing. Management, quite simply, thought I was going to quit. They said it to my face, after all. I am a college graduate who had co-founded a company good enough to secure international investment. I came with 10 years of fine dining experience, including management.

The icing on the cake, though, was that when I joined Carnival, I trained from doing dishes to being a busboy to being a waiter and was Leo's trainer! Leo was 24 years old, had been a bartender for six months, and never set foot in a dining room. I was denied my one stripe. He was given one and a half, which usually takes multiple years of experience. Talk about a slap in the face designed to make one quit....

In my experience working in the States, good ideas can come from people on the front line. That wasn't a Carnival policy ... onboard, petty politics ruled. So the most frustrating part for me was the political maneuvering.

CC: Are there worse jobs to have on a cruise ship?

BDB: Absolutely there are jobs way harder than the restaurant. Cooks work incredibly hard. Food and beverage managers, when they start out, I have never seen anyone so abused in my life. They have to learn everything about every bar, every restaurant, every galley, how to properly dispose of all the food waste, and the bureaucracy that runs through it all. Those guys, wow, I have never seen so many zombies in my life, working 18 hours a day, sleeping in their clothes. But once you make it to the top, that's where the hotel managers are [one of the top jobs on the ship]. These are the top brass in terms of management jobs, and the pay reflects that.