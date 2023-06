Pacific Princess was Princess Cruises' only R-class ship. The term R Class is a leftover from the days of Renaissance Cruises, which had a fleet of eight nearly identical ships. When the line went out of business, the ships were bought by a number of other cruise lines, including Princess Cruises. Princess sold Pacific Princess to Azamara in 2021. The former R-class ships are now evenly divided between Azamara and Oceania Cruises.