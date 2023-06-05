Princess' Medallion-Class Cruise Ships

Medallion-Class Amenities

Cruise ships that fall within Princess' Medallion Class span all of Princess' regular classes (groups of ships that were designed on the same blueprint and often launched within just a few years of each other), so the traditional amenities onboard vary greatly.

The main amenity that all Medallion-class ships have in common is the OceanMedallion itself -- a wearable casino chip-sized disc that enables an array of futuristic services. There are also thousands of sensors installed throughout the ships to interact with the Medallions.

Cruises wearing a Medallion (either as a necklace, bracelet or clip-on) can unlock their doors without touching anything, pay for purchases without reaching for a keycard, track their children wherever they are onboard, or order a snacks to be delivered anywhere on the ship.