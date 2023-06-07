Are Cabins on Princess Cruises Better Than Those on Royal Caribbean?

Although most passengers spend limited time in their cabin, picking the right cabin is key for a positive cruising experience.

Princess Cruises' Cabins

Princess cabins are comfortable and have a decent amount of storage. As a rule of thumb, newer Princess Cruise ships have slightly tighter staterooms than older vessels. All cabins, though, have the ultra-comfortable Princess Luxury Beds.

Princess Cruises also offers an extensive selection of room categories no matter the size of the ship. Unique cabin options include oceanview suites and minisuites without a balcony (on select ships only).

Princess also provides comprehensive suite privileges and perks include a free meal at a specialty restaurant on embarkation night, priority embarkation/debarkation, fresh flowers, free laundry, access to the Club Class dining room or a Club Class section in the main dining room (depending on the ship) for dinner each night, plus breakfast and lunch on sea days, nightly canapes and more.

Note that Princess has limited family cabin options, including standard rooms with connecting doors, as well as family suites with full baths on select ships.

Royal Caribbean Cabins

As a family-friendly cruise line, Royal has a wider array of staterooms that can fit groups of three or more. The cruise line is known for its over-the-top family suites equipped with video games, bunk beds and even slides.

Royal Caribbean also offers other family cabin options, including relatively spacious cabins (by industry standards) with Pullman beds and/or connecting doors.

Royal offers a large selection of room categories, from less than 10 on the smallest ship to more than 20 categories on the largest ships. They have innovative cabin options on select ships, which includes Virtual Balcony inside cabins where giant TV screens give the impression of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Comprehensive suite privileges are offered as well by Royal, which include priority boarding and disembarking, reserved theater seating and VIP pool seating where available; Royal Suite Class on Oasis- and Quantum-class ships is a tiered suite perks program that goes beyond the line's regular suite privileges

Royal has the largest suites in the mainstream cruise industry, including duplex options. They have several family cabin options, including those with connecting doors, as well as larger rooms with full baths on all ships.