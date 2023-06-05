Princess Cruises' Royal-Class Ships

Royal-Class Amenities

Royal-class ships offer the same tried-and-true offerings (grand atrium, multiple dining rooms, Movies Under the Stars) you'll find throughout Princess' fleet, plus a few extras. One unique feature of most (but not all) of the Royal-class ships is the Seawalk, which allows passengers to take a scenic walk over a glass floor that extends 28 feet over the ship's edge, giving you an unobstructed view of the ocean below.

Dining also gets an upgrade on the Royal-class ships. The line's traditional specialty restaurants, such as Crown Grill and Sabatini's, are joined by newer concepts like Slice (a specialty pizzeria) and Salty Dog Grill, which serves up gourmet hot dogs and street tacos.

Princess' Chef's Table also gets a touchup. Royal-class ships take the program -- which already offers an unforgettable culinary journey -- a step further with Chef's Table Lumiere. There, you're enclosed in a shimmering curtain and provided with an exclusive dining experience that foodies rave about.

All ships in the Royal Class also feature The Enclave, a Lotus Spa experience add-on that boasts Princess' largest thermal suite and hydrotherapy pool with a rain shower. You'll also find a Turkish-style steam bath and various aromatherapy and steam chambers for detoxification and relaxation.

Room categories on Royal-class ships were expanded to include deluxe balconies in addition to the other standard categories. A deluxe balcony gives passengers additional space, a sofa bed and a larger balcony, plus some of the amenities that passengers enjoy in a mini-suite.

On all of these ships, you'll also find the much buzzed-about MedallionNet, a super-fast Wi-Fi service.