Princess Cruises Club Class Perks: 5 Amenities Worth the Splurge

Club Class was introduced on Emerald Princess when it debuted in December 2016. Since then, Princess Cruises has added the VIP cabin category – which includes benefits such as premium location mini-suites and an exclusive dining area – to its entire fleet. Club Class is available to full suite passengers plus those who book an elevated Club Class mini-suite category cabin. It cannot be purchased as an add-on.

Club Class fares can vary, but in general, these special mini-suite staterooms cost an extra A$50 to A$120 per day compared to a regular balcony. Booking a mini-suite does not automatically entitle you to the benefits below. Only some mini-suites are designated Club Class but, given the number of benefits, you would be crazy not to opt for one. The extra cost compared to a standard mini-suite can amount to as little as A$40 for an entire cruise, although this can change depending on the sailing.

So why should you upgrade to Club Class? Overall, you'll find an experience that's more upscale and personal, particularly when it comes to dining. In addition to the Club Class benefits listed below, not having to wait for things makes your cruise holiday more relaxing and enjoyable, plus you can't help but feel just a little bit special as you breeze past the main dining room queue. Club Class is the perfect choice for luxury lovers who want to feel pampered at a reasonable price. Foodies who enjoy Princess Cruises'cuisine but prefer an intimate dining experience will also appreciate this enhanced offering.

Read on for a list of perks and our take on why you should be sailing Club Class on your next cruise.