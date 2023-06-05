Easy Embarkation

How it works: One thing hasn't changed: Before your cruise you'll still want to enter your information in the Princess Cruise Personalizer, via its website. Then, download the MedallionClass app to your smart device to access all of the MedallionClass experiences including OceanReady - key to one of the fastest and easiest embarkations we've ever experienced.

Favorite discoveries: As veteran cruisers, you may assume that embarkation day will be super-busy as you prepare to board and then familiarize yourself with your ship. What we learned on our trip on Caribbean Princess is that our first day could be as busy – or relaxing – as we chose. And, in this case, our vacation truly started the moment we set foot into the cruise terminal at Port Everglades.

Boarding was fast and efficient and included friendly smiles from embarkation staffers addressing you by your name – thanks to your OceanMedallion, they could see your photo and read about you on their handheld devices. Once you're successfully confirmed, you pass through a welcome area, where live music is playing and colorful animated sea creatures are swimming on high-tech portals. Look more closely and you may see your own name attached to the OceanTagalong avatar you chose before you left home.

We walked right on the ship and to our cabin, and here's the good news: Thanks to the MedallionClass technology, which offers efficiencies to cabin stewards, our stateroom was available much more quickly than expected. That's because cabin stewards can actually manage their workload on turnaround day via handheld devices, knowing exactly when staterooms are vacant rather than guessing.

Other feedback: Fellow passengers on Caribbean Princess were hailing this as the smoothest and quickest embarkation they had ever experienced. It was similarly easy to disembark at the ports of call. "Without a doubt, it changes the cruise experience. It simplifies everything, especially getting on and off the ship," said Julie Vonbergen from Wisconsin.

You should know: Caribbean Princess passengers who did not opt to receive their OceanMedallions at home could alternatively receive them at the pier. Also, at this point, only passengers with U.S. addresses can receive their OceanMedallions at home; those in Canada, the U.K. and elsewhere will need to pick them up at the terminal.

Another tip: Arrive at the pier with your OceanMedallion on your person, not in your checked luggage.