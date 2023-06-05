Princess Cruises' fleet consists of 17 ships (with an 18th coming at the end of 2019) spread across five physical ship classes, plus an additional class -- MedallionClass -- tied to the use of next-generation tech. Classes tend to be more similar than dissimilar, with the most noticeable differences between the line's newest class and the older classes. Ships that also fall into MedallionClass differ by the types of high-tech services that are available.

To help those who are new to Princess Cruises, Cruise Critic has broken down the line's six ship classes. We tell you what each class is best known for, and which restaurants and activities you'll find on each. We also break down any significant differences within the classes, so that foodies, spa goers and families can find the Princess cruise ships that fit their needs best.

Princess' cruise ship classes are: