Princess Captain's Circle Cruise Loyalty Program

Captain's Circle is Princess Cruises' four-tier loyalty program for past passengers. Passengers qualify for the four levels based on either days cruised or "cruise credits" (whichever is higher). All passengers receive one credit for each cruise taken, and receive double credits for each cruise booked in a suite or as a solo traveler occupying a cabin alone. In order to start receiving Captain's Circle benefits, passengers must have completed their first cruise and registered on the Princess Cruises website.
Princess Cruises loyalty program members in all tiers get access to special pricing on certain cruises, as well as on early bookings. They also receive a monthly newsletter and membership pin. However, the Captain's Circle program's genuine perks lie with folks who achieve Platinum or Elite status. Princess members in these tiers receive free internet credits, priority tender service, embarkation and disembarkation, extra in-cabin amenities and more.
Note: P&O Australia passengers can have days cruised count towards the Princess Cruises loyalty program. The policy is slightly different for P&O UK, where only bookings made before December 2017 count towards the Princess program.
Available after completion of your first Princess cruise
Discounts on cruise bookings made at least a year in advance
Deposit reduced to 10 percent on early cruise bookings
Special offers on select itineraries throughout the year
Access to members-only onboard events
Princess Passport memory book
Collectible destination stamps
Access to a dedicated onboard host
Subscription to Captain's Circle magazine and e-newsletter
Gold member recognition pin
Access to Captain's Circle online information center
Chance to win a photo contest for a free cruise
Available from your fourth cruise or after 31 cruise days
Receive all Gold perks
Free package upgrade when you purchase a standard Princess Vacation Protection plan
Exclusive access to shoreside Captain's Circle help line
10 percent off commemorative cruise DVD
Ruby member recognition pin
Available from your sixth cruise or after 51 cruise days
Receive all Ruby perks
Complimentary copy of the Cruise Atlas, which includes itinerary details for the coming year and is released annually
Preferred check-in at the start of your cruise
Access to Platinum Disembarkation Lounge, including light refreshments
Free internet credit from 150 to 500 minutes, depending on length of sailing
Platinum member recognition pin
Available from your 16th cruise or with 151-plus cruise days
Receive all Platinum perks
Priority tendering and disembarkation
Early or late disembarkation upon request
Complimentary shoe shine service
Complimentary laundry and dry cleaning services
One free mini-bar set up
Complimentary in-cabin canapes on formal nights upon request
Complimentary in-cabin afternoon tea
Upgraded bath amenities
10 percent discount at onboard boutiques
Free wine tasting
Elite member recognition pin