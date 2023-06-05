P&O's 1980s Tribute Cruise

Lineup and Highlights

The entertainment directors onboard Pacific Dawn and Pacific Explorer have back-combed their hair and donned their brightest neon tees to get into the groove of these floating 80s extravaganzas. They've curated a cool lineup of 1980s bands along with high-energy tribute acts who will perform perky 80s playlists packed with songs from Madonna, Prince, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi and Van Halen.

Besides the fantastic live entertainment line-up, the 80s theme will be inescapable on the three-night cruise with more big hair and mega mullets than you could poke a hairdryer at. Get ready for specialty 80s parties, events and screenings of TV shows and films. There will also be plenty of fancy-dress opportunities, so be sure to bring plenty of neon, shoulder pads, leg warmers and fingerless gloves to celebrate the decade of MTV, hair metal and synth pop.

This cruise will showcase the 1980s at its glitzy and gaudy best with guests invited to bop until they drop in the onboard nightclubs as well as at the cruise's themed events and live shows. But besides turning back time to an era when more was unapologetically more, the biggest lure of P&O's 1980's Tribute Cruise has to be the opportunity to rock some seriously big hair, voluminous multi-tiered skirts and double denim under the twinkling light of a disco ball.