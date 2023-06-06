Port of Seattle Directions

If you intend on taking your car to the Port of Seattle, below are driving directions to both terminals.

To Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66

From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167). Turn left on 5th Ave. N., right on Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow until you reach Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.

From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167) and turn left onto 5th Ave. N. Turn right onto Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow Alaskan Way to Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.

To Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91

From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take the Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167) and continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.

From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167). Continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.

Alternative route: Exit on Union St. (Exit 165B) and continue on Union St. to 4th Ave. Turn right on 4th Ave., then turn left onto Wall St. Turn right on Western Ave. and follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.