Port of Piraeus Directions

From the North (Central Athens via Leoforos Athinon Pireos/56):

Take Leoforos Athinon Pireos towards Astiggos. Make a left on Athinon and continue until you get to Agios Dionisiou, where you’ll make a left onto Retsina and then a right onto Kononos. Turn left on Akti Kondili and keep right at the fork. The port will be on your left.

From the West:

On EO8, take the exit towards Leoforos Schristou Skaramagka. Keep right at the fork to take Grigoriou Lampraki. At the end of the road, turn left to continue on Leoforos Dimokratias.

Make a right onto Akti Ionias and again at Mpoupoulinas then immediately turn left to continue on the Drapetsonas ringroad, which will turn into Akti Ietionia. Take the ramp on the right towards Gate 2/Dodecanese and follow signs for Port of Piraeus. The port will be on your left.

From the South (via Glifada and the Athens Beaches/91):

Take Leoforos Apollonos/91 and keep left at the fork to stay on Leoforos Poseidonos, which will turn into Mikras Asias and later into Alipedou. Make a slight right onto EO56 until you reach Kononos. Turn left on Akti Kondili and keep right at the fork. The port will be on your left.