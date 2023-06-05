The Port of Palm Beach is located in the city of Riviera Beach in southeast Florida, central to both vibrant city life and the serene, golden beach. While this Palm Beach cruise port (and container port) only serves two cruise lines, it's impressively efficient as it welcomes 700,000 cruise passengers annually.
Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Palm Beach, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Palm Beach and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Palm Beach.
Port of Palm Beach Cruise Terminal 1 East 11th St. Riviera Beach, FL 33404
The Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach, FL has just one cruise terminal with one berth. Currently, the Port of Palm Beach only serves Margaritaville at Sea and the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.
The Port of Palm Beach is located in Riviera Beach, which is within Palm Beach County. If you are planning on driving, you can find directions to this Palm Beach cruise port below.
From the South (Miami, Fort Lauderdale) Get onto I-95 N and proceed for about 11 minutes, then keep left to get onto I-95 Express. Continue on I-95 Express for about eight minutes, then merge onto I-95 and continue on for nearly an hour.
Use the right two lanes to take exit 74 for 45th St. Keep right at the fork (follow signs for Port of Palm Bch) and merge onto 45th St. Continue to follow 45th St. for five minutes then turn left onto Broadway and turn right onto E 11th St. Take a slight right right away and then turn left. The Port of Palm Beach cruise port will be on your right.
**From the North ** Get onto I-95 S and take Exit 76 for FL-708 E. After exiting the interstate, turn left onto FL-708 E/W Blue Heron Blvd and after about four minutes, turn right onto Old Dixie Hwy/President Barack Obama Hwy. Then, turn left onto W 13th St. and soon after, turn right onto Broadway.
Almost immediately after turning onto Broadway, turn left onto E 11th St., take a slight right, then turn left. Continue straight for about one minute and the Palm Beach cruise terminal will be on your right.
From the West Take FL-80 E then merge onto US-27 S/US Hwy 27 S via the ramp to Clewiston. Continue on US-27 S/US Hwy 27 S for about 30 minutes, then turn left onto FL-80 E/Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
After about 10 minutes, turn right onto US-441 S/US-98 and continue to follow this road for almost 30 minutes. Keep left to stay on US-98/Southern Blvd then turn slightly left after about five minutes.
Use any lane to merge onto I-95 N via the ramp to W Palm Beach and after about ten minutes, take Exit 74 for 45th St. Follow signs for Port of Palm Bch and merge onto 45th St. Turn left onto Broadway after a couple of minutes, then the Palm Beach cruise port will be on your right.
The Port of Palm Beach cruise terminal offers parking directly next to the cruise ship docking area. For cruise passengers who need to leave their cars overnight, there is only valet parking available. Other visitors can use self parking and covered parking.
Acceptable payment methods for parking at the Port of Palm Beach include cash, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and traveler's checks. Note that personal checks and American Express are not accepted.
When parking your vehicle prior to your cruise vacation, you will receive a parking ticket. We highly recommend taking a photo of the ticket because, if you lose the paper ticket, you can still use the image to retrieve your car upon your return.
Under certain circumstances, cruisers may be exempt from the valet parking fee. If your vehicle either has a Disabled Veteran "DV" license plate or specialized equipment for accessibility (ramps, lifts, hand or foot controls, etc.), you will not be required to pay this fee.
The Palm Beach International Airport is about a 25-minute drive from the Port of Palm Beach. Driving (or taking a taxi/rideshare) is the easiest and most convenient way to get to the cruise port.
Public transportation from the airport to the cruise port in Palm Beach isn't the most ideal, as all options are buses that include one or more transfers and take at least one hour.
Taxis are available on demand at the airport; no prior reservation is required. Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are available as well. The rideshare pickup location at the airport is on the third floor of the Departure level.
The Port of Palm Beach has a couple of eateries within walking distance, but the options are fairly limited. Just a short bus, ferry or taxi ride away, cruisers can find and indulge in plenty of enticing things to eat, see and do in the city.
Head to Singer Island for an abundance of shopping, restaurants and other experiences. The seven-mile-long island has everything you could want and more -- from fine dining and fast food to golfing and pristine beach-lounging.
As for shopping, try out Worth Avenue on Singer Island, which has upscale shopping options galore -- along with some of the finest dining the city has to offer. While it may be a 23-minute drive from the port, the trek is worth the reward.
Looking for experiences that go beyond shopping and eating? Take the ferry from the port for just a few minutes and find yourself on Peanut Island, a manmade island that's revered for its white sand beaches, snorkeling spots and stunning natural beauty.
The popular tourist attraction Manatee Lagoon is just a five-minute drive from the cruise terminal. Visitors can see Florida manatees naturally gather in the water and indulge in other family-friendly fun, like watching educational presentations, practicing yoga on the porch and enjoying various exhibits.
Amtrak has the vibrant West Palm Beach station right in the heart of West Palm Beach, just steps away from downtown. However, it isn't within walking distance of the Palm Beach cruise port. From the Amtrak station in Palm Beach, you'll need to take a taxi or rideshare for 15 minutes to get there.
There is the possibility of taking the Rt. 1 bus from the station as well, then walk seven minutes from the Broadway at 13th St. to the port from the bus station.
The commuter-rail train system called Tri-Rail is another option for those in Florida to access the port. Popular stops abound on this line, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The closest Tri-Rail stop to the cruise port is Mangonia Park, from which you'll have to take a 10-minute taxi or rideshare.
For those coming from Miami, the Brightline train is also an option, which is a private higher-speed intercity passenger train. The nearest stop to the cruise port is West Palm Beach, which is a 16-minute drive away.
There are porters available at the Port of Palm Beach to help cruisers with their belongings.
Restrooms are available within the terminal building at the Port of Palm Beach.
Wi-Fi is available at the Palm Beach cruise port.
Limited seating is available inside the cruise terminal building.