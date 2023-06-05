The Port of Melbourne, also known as the Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal, is located in Port Melbourne. The cruise terminal boasts spectacular coastal views of picturesque Port Phillip Bay and beyond. It's about a 40-minute taxi ride from Melbourne Airport and a 20-minute drive from the Central Business District (CBD).
Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Melbourne, including address information, directions, cruise lines, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Melbourne and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Melbourne.
Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal 6 Waterfront Place Port Melbourne, Victoria 3207
The Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal has the following cruise lines: Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Virgin Voyages, Disney Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Azamara and Windstar Cruises.
If you are intending on driving your car, below are directions to the Port of Melbourne.
From the CBD and the East (via State Route 30)
The Station Pier cruise ship terminal is about a 20-minute drive from the CBD. Take State Route 30 to Beach Street then keep left at the fork to continue on Waterfront Place. The terminal building will be on your left.
From the Airport (via M2)
The port is about a 40-minute drive from Melbourne's Airport, which is also colloquially referred to as the Tullamarine Airport. Head onto the Tullamarine Freeway (M2), continue on the M2 to Port Melbourne. Take Exit 1W from the M2, then take Exit W5 and continue on Prohasky Street.
Take the Williamstown Rd, Beacon Rd and Beach St to Station Pier Exit. Turn left onto Prohasky St., left on Williamstown Rd., and right onto Beacon Rd. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto The Cove, then turn right onto the Crescent. Turn right onto Beacon Vista and take the first exit at the roundabout onto Waterfront Pl.
Finally, turn left onto the Station Pier Exit and you have arrived at the terminal.
There is no public parking at Station Pier and only very limited short-term public parking is available in Waterfront Place next to Station Pier.
Note: charges apply and times are strictly enforced.
Ace Parking has parking options conveniently located within a 10-minute walk of the cruise ship terminal for both short-term and long-term cruise ship parking.
The Melbourne Airport (MEL) is located north of the city center. It is possible to travel to Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal by private car, taxi, rideshare services, tram and bus.
Some cruise lines run connecting buses from the airport to Station Pier to coincide with embarkation times.
The SkyBus City Express airport shuttle operates from Melbourne Airport. The bus terminates at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne's CBD where passengers can catch a taxi or jump on the 109 Tram to Station Pier. Tickets can be purchased via the SkyBus app, online or at the self-serve kiosks at the airport.
Arriving by taxi is the simplest and most direct way to travel from the Melbourne Airport. Depending on traffic, it's about a 40-minute taxi ride to the Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal.
Rideshare services such as Uber, Ola, DiDi and Shebah also operate at the airport. A fee is charged to every ride to and from the airport.
The Melbourne cruise terminal is located in Port Melbourne, a thriving seaside suburb with a cosmopolitan feel and lots of interesting eateries ranging from fine dining, trendy cafes and quaint pubs. As one of Victoria's oldest suburbs, it's an attractive bayside area with a palm-tree lined foreshore pathway, stunning seaside properties and restored cottages.
Station Pier Cruise Ship Terminal has a small cafe and a gift shop on-site. There are speciality shops in Bay Street and department stores in the city, which is just a short taxi or tram ride away.
Last-minute shopping items can also be picked up at specialty shops in nearby Beach Street.
Southern Cross Station is the main hub for regional trains in Melbourne. From there, you can take the 109 Tram to Beacon Cove and walk for about four minutes to the pier. Depending on traffic, the tram could be slightly faster than taking a taxi.
Station Pier does not offer wheelchair services. If you require a wheelchair for the duration of your sailing, contact your cruise line in advance for a rental.
There are both escalators and elevators available inside the terminal building.
Porters are available at the terminal to assist with luggage on embarkation days.
There are also volunteers (known as Waterfront Welcomers) in blue shirts assisting with information about the Port of Melbourne.
Restrooms are situated on the upper level in the cruise terminal before security with access via escalator and elevators. They are also available on the pier.
Free Wi-Fi is available on the pier.
Comfortable seating is provided in the terminal hall but once past check-in, there is no seating until you are onboard.
Rental cars: There are no rental car companies at Station Pier, but you can rent a car pre- or post-cruise in the city without having to return to Melbourne Airport. City rentals that are a short taxi ride away include Europcar, Thrifty and Avis Australia.
Luggage storage: There are no lockers at the Station Pier.