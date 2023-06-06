Port of Baltimore Directions

From the North: Take I-95 South through the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, staying in the far right lane (bore 1) when going through the tunnel. Take Exit 55, Key Highway. Turn left at the traffic light (traveling under the overpass) onto East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland Terminal's entrance is approximately 350 feet on the right.

From the South: Take I-95 North to Exit 55, Key Highway. When you exit, stay straight for approximately .08 miles on East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland Terminal's entrance is on the right.

From the West: Take I-70 East toward Baltimore. Merge onto I-695 South (Baltimore Beltway) via Exit 91A. Drive 5.2 miles, and merge onto I-95 North via Exit 11A. Drive I-95 North for approximately 4.9 miles to Exit 55, Key Highway. When you exit, stay straight for approximately .08 miles on East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland's Terminal entrance is on the right.