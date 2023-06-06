Is there a trend in the cruise industry to become more sustainable?

Absolutely. We see that across the industry, that companies are getting rid of single-use plastics and batteries, trying different fuel formulas. Because we operate in these very fragile areas, we should be at the top of our game and be on the edge of technology as well. We try to be at the forefront, leading the way as a company, and hope that it trickles through and gives us a competitive edge.

We serve as an ambassador for polar regions, and for climate change, because it's so visible in the Arctic. The cruise industry thinks of sustainability more than the normal commercial shipping industry, and I think we have a place there to put forward an even more balanced view of the situation. There's a limit on the ships that can enter these pristine places. In Antarctica, you're not allowed to land with ships of 500 passengers and over. International regulations control the amount of people coming. Because humans, we trample -- we trample all over the place. If you take a plane and look out, you see how much humans have changed the landscape over the last thousand years -- there's hardly anywhere around where you can find unspoiled nature anymore.

**After the polar bear incident a colleague of mine asked, "Why are cruise ships going to the Svalbard Archipelago?" ** (A polar bear was shot and killed after attacking a cruise ship guard in July 2018).

I'm not going to pass judgement on any of my colleagues at another company. I really think there is value to the human presence in these areas, like anywhere else in the world. But there's a fine balance between us being predators rather than being observers. The safety and security of our guests has to be of the highest priority. It was not a good thing that this bear was killed, but I think it needs to be put a bit more in perspective before we pass judgement. Three bears that we know of have been killed over the time that tourism has been conducted in Svalbard. In Arctic Canada and Greenland, where there is a legal hunt of polar bears, thousands have been killed over the same period. I have nothing but respect for my colleagues on the ship where this occurred, and I know they did what they could. This was an unfortunate event and we might go 10 or 15 years before we see anything of this sort again, if ever.