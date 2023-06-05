A P&O mini cruise is a short-break voyage departing from Southampton to destinations such as France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. A mini cruise is considered five nights or less. Some have even been known to operate for just one night -- though they don't go very far. Currently, P&O Cruises offers short sailings from three nights.

P&O mini cruises can be booked last minute or up to two years out and these no-fly voyages make for a fantastic alternative to a weekend away in the UK or a European city break. The great news is that P&O Cruises operates short-break cruises on all but Azura. Though if that's your preferred ship, consider booking Ventura, as the two are sisters.

Here's why P&O mini cruises should be on your list for a short getaway.