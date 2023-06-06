What's the Legal Drinking Age Onboard P&O Cruises?

Passengers younger than 18 will not be served alcohol; the minimum age is 21 when in US waters. However, 16- and 17-year-olds who are accompanied by parents or legal guardians may be bought beer, cider or wine to drink with meals in the restaurants.

Can You Take Alcohol on a P&O Cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Each passenger, aged 18 or older (21 in the US), is allowed to bring one litre of wine, Champagne, beer, spirits or liqueur onboard. Additional alcohol will be held until the end of the cruise. If you consume your own alcohol in restaurants, bars or public lounges, a £20 corkage fee is charge; there is no corkage fee if consumed in passengers' cabins.

Purchasing alcohol in port: It's allowed, but cannot be consumed onboard; it will be held until the last night of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): As above; it will be retained until the end of the cruise.

What are P&O Cruises' Drinks Packages?

P&O Cruises has four drinks packages -- rolled out from May 2023 on Iona and Venture and fleetwide from July 2023. These include:

The Refresh Drinks Package: (£9.85/£10.95 per person, per day) Includes a selected range of soft drinks such as lemonade, Pepsi and juices. For passengers travelling with children aged 16 years and under who choose either a Classic or Deluxe drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be provided at no extra cost.

The Alcohol-free Drinks Package: (£22.45/ £24.95 per person, per day) Includes everything from the Refresh package, plus Costa Coffee, Teapigs and an extended range of soft drinks.

The Classic Drinks Package: (£40.45/£44.95 per person, per day) Includes everything from the Refresh and Alcohol-free drinks packages, plus spirits, beers, ciders, wines and classic cocktails, including P&O Cruises’ own-brand Marabelle Gin and Golden Tide Rum with a mixer of choice. For passengers travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Classic drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost. Passengers will also get a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

The Deluxe Drinks Package: (£49.45/£54.95 per person, per day) Includes the same selection as all of the other drinks packages plus an extended range of cocktails, spirits and wines. For passengers travelling with children 16 years and under and who choose a Classic drinks package, the Refresh drinks package will be included at no extra cost. Passengers will also get a 20 percent discount on drinks excluded from this package.

Are Free Drinks Available Onboard P&O Cruises?

Only at the captain's welcome reception.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

The Glass House wine bar and restaurant (helmed by wine expert and personality Olly Smith) features wine-and-food pairings along with a menu of 38 wines by the glass (on Aurora, Arvia, Azura, Britannia, Iona and Ventura). The Crow's Nest on Britannia offers a dedicated gin menu serving up 20 brands of small-batch and big-name U.K. gins, as well as a selection of tonics.

Iona has a partnership with British gin brand Salcombe Gin, with the world’s first-ever distillery at sea onboard. Arvia partners with The Tidal Rum to create an island-inspired rum for the ship's Caribbean sailings.