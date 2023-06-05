Up to Four Ships Operate P&O Caribbean Cruises, Two Are on a Fly-Cruises

If you're considering a P&O Caribbean cruise, you've up to four ships to choose from. Two offer fly-cruises, including the line's newest ship, Arvia. The 5,200-passenger ship, a sister to Iona, even had its official naming ceremony in Barbados in March 2023. Nicknamed the line's "Sunshine Ship", Arvia is set to spend every winter in the Caribbean.

There's also Britannia, the line's former flagship vessel, which debuted in 2015 and carries 3,647 passengers. While two of the line's older ships, Aurora (debuted 2000) and Ventura (debuted 2008) also sail the Caribbean, though they're based on no-fly cruises on longer sailings from Southampton.

This variety means there is a P&O Caribbean cruise for every type of traveller. Aurora is strictly adults only, while Arvia and Britannia are more geared towards the family cruise market. Not to say couples won't enjoy these ships, too, with adults-only areas, and plenty of bars, lounges and restaurants to choose from.

Ventura also draws a mix of couples and families. Although it doesn't boast the show-stopping features of Arvia, it has kids' clubs, three pools and a mini-golf course.

Arvia has some jaw-dropping features specifically tailored to a warmer climate, including Altitude Skywalk -- a high-ropes course that sees participants dangling from the top of the ship -- and a gorgeous infinity pool with a swim-up bar. There's also a fun yellow submarine-themed escape room, a multiplex cinema that debuted on Iona and a rum distillery.

All ships feature the line's popular wine bar and tapas-style restaurant The Glass House, where Olly Smith oversees the menu, Sindhu Indian restaurant, as well as Horizons Buffet and the main dining rooms. Britannia and Arvia also have The Limelight Club for live music, food and drinks.

Britannia has The Cookery Club, which doesn't feature on Arvia.