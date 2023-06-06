The Ambiance of Pizza Pirate

Pizza Pirate's simple counter-service setup -- a counter and glass cases with an oven that's manned by a couple of crew members -- is generally located near seating that's also convenient to one of the pools (frequently the aft pool), so it's easy to walk over and grab a slice or two in your bathing suit between dips.

While the area is almost always bustling, it's nowhere near as busy as the food areas by the main pool. Lines are often long, wrapping around the corner at meal times and late at night, but Pizza Pirate is worth the wait.

The pizza -- some of the best we've ever had at sea -- is made fresh constantly, so you'll never get a slice that has been sitting under a heat lamp. At peak times, pies are depleted nearly as quickly as they can be made.

Carnival pizza is known for being delicious, which is why so many cruisers are willing to wait for a slice of Pizza Pirate pie.