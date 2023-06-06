Gone are the days of cruise ship midnight buffets, and while few lines offer late-night or round-the-clock sustenance beyond room service, Carnival's Pizza Pirate does just that. Set in an open buffet area near one of the secondary pools, this eatery serves several varieties of pizza 24 hours a day.
If you haven’t experienced the particular magic of eating slices of ‘za at any time of the day at Pizza Pirates, then you haven’t discovered one of Carnival’s best-kept secrets.
Pizza Pirate's simple counter-service setup -- a counter and glass cases with an oven that's manned by a couple of crew members -- is generally located near seating that's also convenient to one of the pools (frequently the aft pool), so it's easy to walk over and grab a slice or two in your bathing suit between dips.
While the area is almost always bustling, it's nowhere near as busy as the food areas by the main pool. Lines are often long, wrapping around the corner at meal times and late at night, but Pizza Pirate is worth the wait.
The pizza -- some of the best we've ever had at sea -- is made fresh constantly, so you'll never get a slice that has been sitting under a heat lamp. At peak times, pies are depleted nearly as quickly as they can be made.
Carnival pizza is known for being delicious, which is why so many cruisers are willing to wait for a slice of Pizza Pirate pie.
Several kinds of pizza are available at Pizza Pirate. Pizza Pirate's menu often includes popular toppings, and the most popular is the quattro formaggi (four cheeses, including gorgonzola, provolone, parmesan and mozzarella with roasted garlic), margherita (tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella), and pepperoni.
Other types featured are funghi (mushroom) and prosciutto (with roasted garlic, arugula and mozzarella); gluten-free pizza is available upon request. Caesar salad is also on the menu.
Be warned: Each slice is equivalent to about two small slices from a standard pie on land. We asked for one slice and found ourselves with two Carnival-sized slices (actually equaling about four).
Pizza Pirate offers a simple dining solution for those in need of a quick bite or in need of a break from standard cruise ship food.
The joy of Pizza Pirate's pizza is included in your Carnival cruise. You can visit the counter as many times as you like for free! It’s one of the best cruise ship deals you can enjoy at sea.
Enjoy a slice of Carnival pizza late at night, or stop for an afternoon pick-me-up to tide you over until formal dinner -- all for free.
The staff at Pizza Pirate likely will be busy all night making pizza for the Pizza Pirate lovers. Remember to always be kind to them (and all cruise ship workers, at that). A friendly chat and smile go a long way to those working the Pizza Pirate late night shift.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
The Pizza Pirate menu has everything you need to tide you over until your next meal. The Pizza Pirate menu includes basic cheese pizza to satisfy every toddler and more complex veggie-laden dough for those with artisanal palettes.
You'll find Pizza Pirate aboard these ships: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Pride and Carnival Valor.