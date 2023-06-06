<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/07/virgin-voyages-intro-slide.jpg" alt="A new kind of cruise experience is on the horizon. (Photo: Virgin Voyages)" title="A new kind of cruise experience is on the horizon. (Photo: Virgin Voyages)" <br="" />

Virgin Voyages -- the latest business endeavor for business magnate and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson -- is set to debut its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, in 2020.

The line has revealed a few of the public spaces on the ship, which will be the first of three released by 2022. However, Virgin Voyages vows an "epic sea of change," with off-the-beaten-path excursions, new culinary offerings, immersive entertainment and a modern touch that it says will shake up the traditional sense of cruising.

Curious about Virgin's first ship? Click through our slideshow to learn everything we know about Virgin Voyages.