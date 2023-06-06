Pictures of Southeast Asia From a Celebrity Cruise

Southeast Asia has increasingly captivated cruisers looking for new adventures where food, architecture and cultural contrasts are as vivid as they are exotic. They're drawn to this far side of the world with its wonderland of rice paddies, ancient temples, bustling outdoor markets and friendly people.

Almost every cruise line has two or more ships active in Southeast Asia, with most cruises originating in Australia, Singapore or Hong Kong. Itineraries include ports of call in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Because many of the major destinations are a distance from ports, most ships dock for two days, allowing overnight visits to Hanoi and Bangkok, for example. Ships departing from Hong Kong or Singapore often board one day and sail the next to give passengers more time to explore these fascinating cities.

Click through this slideshow to see the highlights of a typical Southeast Asia itinerary -- a 14-night cruise on the Celebrity Millennium that sailed south from Hong Kong and ended in Singapore.