Pictures of Silversea's Silver Cloud

In November 2017, Silver Cloud -- which first joined the Silversea fleet back in 1994 -- will relaunch as the line's fourth luxury expedition vessel. The multimillion dollar refurbishment -- which takes place between August and October -- will equip Silver Cloud with an ice-strengthened hull for polar waters, new observation lounge, fitness center and renovated decor in the ship's public spaces and cabins.
Following its refurb, Silver Cloud will hold 200 passengers on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions and 260 for all other itineraries, including Europe, the Panama Canal, South America and the Falkland Islands.
Silver Cloud will also receive 18 Zodiac boats and host a team of 19 experts who will give daily lectures on the histories, landscapes and cultures of each area visited.
Want to see what's coming on Silver Cloud? Check out our slideshow with renderings of the ship's refurbished cabins and public spaces.
Image: Silversea Cruises
New to Silver Cloud is the Observation Lounge, with floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic sea views. From here cruisers can stay warm while taking in the stunning Arctic scenery or watch the best of Europe glide by.
Image: Silversea Cruises
The ship's multitiered Venetian Lounge will also undergo a face-lift, with new carpeting and furnishings throughout. The main theater will host daily presentations, video screenings and lectures from Silver Cloud's team of onboard experts.
Image: Silversea Cruises
The aft-facing Panorama Lounge -- where passengers can grab a specialty coffee or tea and enjoy live entertainment in the evenings -- will boast muted earth tones, and new upholstery and carpeting.
Image: Silversea Cruises
Silver Cloud's refurbished cabins will center on earth tones, with light wood furnishings, cream-colored walls and linens accented by dark teals, pine greens and burnt orange hues. Each cabin will receive new furniture and upholstery, and even the smallest suites will feature sitting areas and a desk space.
Image: Silversea Cruises
Higher-category accommodations -- like this Grand Suite on Deck 7 -- will feature two verandas, spacious dining and living areas and walk-in closets. At a total square footage of 1,314 square feet, these will become the largest expedition suites at sea.
Image: Silversea Cruises
The ship's main dining venue -- better known as "The Restaurant" -- will receive brand-new carpeting and upholstery.
Image: Silversea Cruises
Upgrades at La Terrazza, Silver Cloud's casual buffet venue, will include teak flooring, and new upholstery and lighting installations.
Image: Silversea Cruises