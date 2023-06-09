  • Write a Review
Pictures of Pride of America: Before and After Dry Dock

Christina Janansky
Contributor

(Photo: Cruise Critic)

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America -- the only mainstream cruise ship to sail round-trip cruises exclusively among the Hawaiian Islands -- underwent a multimillion dollar refurbishment in San Francisco in March 2016 as part of the line's $400 million Norwegian Edge fleet refurbishment program.

Upon its return to Honolulu, the U.S.-flagged ship boasted refreshed public spaces, new venues -- including Dolce Gelataria and the Soho Art Gallery -- and decor enhancements in all the cabins.

While elements of the ship's unique patriotic decor have remained intact, Pride of America's refreshed aesthetic boasts a more modern feel, with brand-new furniture, lighting and flooring akin to other ships in the fleet.

We've rounded up Pride of America's major renovations, with before and after shots of the ship's 2016 refit.

Before

Skyline Restaurant

The Skyline Restaurant -- one of two main dining rooms on Pride of America -- received several renovations, including a new entryway, the addition of columns and refreshed decor.

After

Skyline Restaurant

Other updates include new upholstery, carpeting and window treatments, and new menus based on those currently found on Norwegian Escape.

Before

East Meets West

East Meets West, Pride of America's Asian fusion restaurant, serves up dishes from East Asia and South Asia.

After

East Meets West

Its now-modern decor includes new flooring and lighting fixtures, reupholstered furniture, new artwork and upgraded window treatments.

Before

La Cucina

Perhaps Pride of America's most striking transformation can be found at La Cucina, Norwegian's a la carte Italian restaurant.

After

La Cucina

The specialty restaurant -- which was completely overhauled -- boasts an airy blue-and-white decor; new upholstery, art and furniture; and updated flooring and lighting fixtures.

Before

Cagney's Steakhouse

The for-fee Cagney's, a traditional American-style steakhouse, received new carpeting, lighting fixtures and drapes.

After

Cagney's Steakhouse

The space has retained most of its muted color scheme, but with a brighter, more modern take.

Before

Cabins

All of the ship's cabins -- from its interior cabins to its mega-suites -- have undergone a major transformation.

After

Cabins

Upgrades -- as shown in this balcony cabin -- include brand-new bedding and furniture, updated flooring and flat-screen TVs.

Before

Pool Deck

The South Beach Pool on Deck 11 also underwent several renovations.

After

Pool Deck

Changes include new loungers and whirlpools, and a refinished pool area.

Before

The Conservatory

The Conservatory -- a glass-enclosed retreat not far from the South Beach Pool on Deck 11 -- has been refitted with new furniture, flooring and decor.

After

The Conservatory

These enhancements make for a relaxing space, with cool, gray tones and contemporary touches.

Before

Mandara Spa

Pride of America's Mandara Spa underwent a major expansion, with the addition of new treatment rooms.

After

Mandara Spa

Its soft, neutral color scheme -- described as "New Mexican decor" -- incorporates natural elements, like stone and wood.

Before

Library

As part of the refurbishment, the ship's library received six additional computer stations.

After

Library

Other changes to the Library and Card Room include new furniture and update flooring.

Updated January 08, 2020
