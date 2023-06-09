Pictures of Pride of America: Before and After Dry Dock

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America -- the only mainstream cruise ship to sail round-trip cruises exclusively among the Hawaiian Islands -- underwent a multimillion dollar refurbishment in San Francisco in March 2016 as part of the line's $400 million Norwegian Edge fleet refurbishment program.

Upon its return to Honolulu, the U.S.-flagged ship boasted refreshed public spaces, new venues -- including Dolce Gelataria and the Soho Art Gallery -- and decor enhancements in all the cabins.

While elements of the ship's unique patriotic decor have remained intact, Pride of America's refreshed aesthetic boasts a more modern feel, with brand-new furniture, lighting and flooring akin to other ships in the fleet.

We've rounded up Pride of America's major renovations, with before and after shots of the ship's 2016 refit.

