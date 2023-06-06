Pictures of P&O Australia's Pacific Explorer

Pacific Explorer -- formerly Princess Cruises' Dawn Princess – has unveiled its new look after an epic 12-day transformation in dry dock. The 2,000-passenger ship arrived on 19 June, two days ahead of its first cruise for P&O, after 1,000 contractors spent 200,000 hours fitting 25,000 square metres of carpet and painting 10,000 square metres of walls, plus the line's Southern Cross livery on the hull.

Now based in Australia year-round, the revamped ship introduces new features -- such as Luke Mangan's first burger joint and a pizzeria inspired by Melbourne's 400 Gradi -- as well as two waterslides, barefoot bowls, a gin bar and a cabaret club.

Photographer and travel agent Tim Faircloth was one of the first people onboard Pacific Explorer, gaining early entry to take these wonderful photos for Cruise Critic.