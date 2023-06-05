Pictures of Norwegian Encore

When the 3,998-passenger Norwegian Encore debuts in November 2019, it will be the fourth and final installment of Norwegian Cruise Line's popular Breakaway Plus Class.

Featuring a 1,100-foot-long go-kart track, a virtual reality complex and a 90-minute rendition of the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," the ship will put a fresh twist on its fleet mates' most exciting features.

From dining to pools and adrenaline-pumping activities to entertainment, here are photos of nine exciting spaces onboard Norwegian Encore.

Race Track

Like two of its sister ships, Norwegian Encore will host a two-level go-kart race track on Decks 18 and 19. However, the race track on Encore will boast a larger size and new features and upgrades, including a piece of track that goes out over the side of the ship and a covered viewing area in the middle of the track where spectators can tag passing carts with turbo-boosting laser beams.

Galaxy Pavilion

Popular on Encore's sister ship Norwegian Joy, the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion can be found on Decks 17 and 18 of Norwegian Encore. The indoor virtual reality complex will feature immersive VR experiences, simulator rides, Atlantis-themed laser tag and an escape room.

In addition to the full-scale escape room in Galaxy Pavilion, Norwegian Encore will offer a complimentary superhero and comic book-themed escape-style experience called "Bamboozled." During a Bamboozled session, passengers will utilize critical and creative thinking skill in a timed competition against other cruisers

Laser Tag

Also popular on Encore's two sister ships, the massive laser tag arena can be found on Deck 19 of Norwegian Encore. Featuring an Atlantis theme (watch out for the giant sea creature's tentacles!), this laser tag course differs from the line's others as it layers on elements of augmented reality, so you can uncover hidden treasures as you compete against other players.

Entertainment

Highlighting the Encore Theater's entertainment lineup is "Kinky Boots," a Tony-award-winning musical with songs written by Cyndi Lauper. A high-energy, feel-good musical, Kinky Boots tells the true story of a failing shoe factory that begins making flashy high-heeled boots to stay in business. Reservations are required, but showings are free of charge.

Other entertainment options on offer include "The Choir of Man," a high-energy musical production that combines dance and live percussion, and "Prohibition: The Musical," an adults-only show set in Madam Lulu's New Orleans speakeasy.

Cavern Club

Passengers can also catch a show at the line's popular Cavern Club, where a The Beatles tribute band plays several nights a week. The venue is free, and fans can catch shows specifically themed around The Beatles' early-, mid- or late-career hits.

Social Comedy & Nightclub

For evening entertainment, passengers can pop by Social Comedy & Nightclub, a multipurpose space with theater or comedy shows in the early evenings and DJs and dancing at night.

Onda by Scarpetta

Norwegian Encore will also debut Italian specialty restaurant Onda by Scarpetta, the first at-sea outpost of a popular land-based eatery that can be found some of the best hotels in New York City, the Hamptons, Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Newport and London.

Onda by Scarpetta features modern Italian dishes, homemade pasta, and menu items such as yellowtail crudo, branzino and the restaurant's signature spaghetti tomato and basil. Located along The Waterfront, passengers will also have the option to dine inside or outdoors.

Dining

Apart from Onda by Scarpetta, Norwegian Encore features nearly 20 other restaurants, including Cagney's Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos and Teppanyaki. For a post-dinner sweet tooth, passengers can stop by Coco's, Dolce Gelato, Starbucks or the Bake Shop.

Vibe Beach Club

Another cruise line favorite, the extra-fee Vibe Beach Club will be bigger and better onboard Norwegian Encore. The expanded two-story, adults-only lounge will offer cabanas, sun decks and hot tubs, as well as exclusive access to the Vibe Beach Club Bar.

Aqua Park

Passengers of all ages can cool off at the Aqua Park, which houses mini-slides, a splash area with drenching buckets and water cannons and an in-pool obstacle course. The most notable features of the water park, however, are the multistory water slides, including the Aqua Racer racing slides and Ocean Loops, a slide that extends out over the side of the ship.