Pictures of MSC Seaside

MSC Seaside heralds a brand-new class for MSC Cruises. As the first of two -- or possibly, three -- ships in the aptly-named Seaside Class, MSC Seaside will enter service December 2017 and join MSC Divina in Miami for year-round Caribbean sailings.
The 160,000-ton, 5,179-passenger vessel -- under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy -- will offer more than 463,000 square feet of public space, including a lively outdoor promenade filled with bars and alfresco dining, and one of the largest water parks at sea.
Up until this point, much of MSC Seaside has been shrouded in mystery. Here's what we know about the ship so far.
Images: MSC Cruises
Designed to "bring the sea closer to passengers," Seaside will boast one of the highest outdoor space ratios of any ship at sea. On the outdoor waterfront promenade, cruisers will find shops, bars, alfresco dining and three glass skywalks that extend beyond the edge of the ship and over the ocean.
Following the ship's warm-weather aesthetic, Seaside's double-deck atrium will comprise glass walls for sea views, a bar and glass panoramic elevators that overlook the ocean.
MSC Cruises has adopted a beach condo-inspired concept for Seaside, with more outdoor space for cabins and suites, spa treatments and fitness facilities.
Aside from standard cabin offerings, MSC Seaside accommodations will include aft corner suites, terraced balcony cabins with views of the sea and the promenade below, cluster cabins for larger groups and families, and suites with private outdoor hot tubs. Terraced balcony cabins, like the one pictured here, will be an industry first in which a portion of the balcony is uncovered.
Cruisers boarding MSC Seaside will have plenty of pool options to choose from. Onboard, passengers will find five pools -- including two aft pools, a spa pool, a lido pool and a thalassotherapy pool in the spa -- and several hot tubs.
The real outdoor entertainment can be found at the ship's water park, which boasts five water slides including an interactive slideboarding tube slide, which combines video games, lights and music with a 367-foot water slide. Other offerings include two high-speed racing slides with clear loops that extend over the side of the ship, an inner tube slide, and a family flume-style slide. Other water park attractions include the AquaPlay and AquaSpray area for youngsters and the Adventure Trail ropes course.
The two-tiered theater on Decks 6 and 7 will feature Broadway-style productions and entertainment.
Other entertainment options include a full-sized bowling alley, a 5D cinema, a 425-foot zipline that stretches from the top-deck funnel across the length of the ship, and a comedy club bar on Deck 8.
Inside, passengers will find a variety of shops including a sporting goods store, a perfume and cosmetics shop, duty-free shopping and even a chocolate factory.
MSC Seaside will offer both indoor and outdoor restaurants with cuisines from around the world, as well as 20 different bars. A highlight will be "Fusion Sushi," an eatery created through a partnership with pan-Asian celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi.
MSC Seaside will offer Caribbean itineraries out of Miami beginning December 2017 with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. Passengers will also experience the line's new private island -- the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve -- following its October 2018 debut.